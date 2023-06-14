Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Stock Performance

Air T Company Profile

AIRT stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More

