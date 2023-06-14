Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the May 15th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Allot Communications Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.