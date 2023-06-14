Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the May 15th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALPS stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Alpine Summit Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:ALPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

