Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.03

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 412.80 ($5.17), with a volume of 379461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OCDO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.28) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.88) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.80).

Ocado Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Stories

