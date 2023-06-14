Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) & Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Head to Head Contrast

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Art’s-Way Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A Art’s-Way Manufacturing 2.76% 7.72% 3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Art’s-Way Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Art’s-Way Manufacturing $28.40 million 0.38 $100,000.00 $0.18 12.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

4.3% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Art’s-Way Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Art’s-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology presently has a consensus target price of C$4.40, indicating a potential upside of 730.19%. Given Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is more favorable than Art’s-Way Manufacturing.

Summary

Art’s-Way Manufacturing beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. It offers concrete machineries, including truck-mounted concrete pumps, trailer-mounted concrete pumps, dry mortar products, concrete placing booms, concrete mixing plants, truck-mounted concrete mixers, truck-mounted line concrete pumps, and self-propelled boom concrete pumps; and cranes, such as truck cranes, all-terrain truck cranes, crawler cranes, and various types of tower cranes. The company also provides road construction and pile foundation machinery, earth working machinery, material handling machineries and systems, specialized vehicles, and vehicle axles; road building and maintenance machinery; hoisting machinery; and forklift trucks and other products for infrastructure and real estate construction. In addition, it offers various agricultural machineries comprising tractors, grain harvesters, and drying machines. Further, the company provides finance leasing, commercial factoring, and bond issuance services. Additionally, it leases and trades in equipment and machineries; researches and manufactures machine software, motor vehicle components, and hydraulic products; and exploits and manages tourism resources. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts. The Modular Buildings segment produces, sells, and leases swine buildings, complex containment research laboratories, and research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. This segment also designs, manufactures, delivers, installs, and rents building units. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialty tools to the automotive, aerospace, oil and gas piping, and appliances industries. It markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers representatives, direct sales, and OEM sales channels. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

