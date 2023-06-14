Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expands By 42.6%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology
In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology
Align Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ALGN opened at $322.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.08. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
Read More
