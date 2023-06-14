Contrasting Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% Graphic Packaging 6.46% 38.99% 7.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eightco and Graphic Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.13 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Graphic Packaging $9.63 billion 0.84 $522.00 million $2.00 13.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

9.6% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eightco and Graphic Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Graphic Packaging 0 0 6 1 3.14

Graphic Packaging has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Eightco on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors. It also offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK, CRB, and SBS, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the United States, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

