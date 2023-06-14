Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 106,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AKU stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%. The firm had revenue of $187.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akumin will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Read More

