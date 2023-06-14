Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) vs. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head to Head Contrast

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -292.63% -40.23% -31.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geely Automobile and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Rivian Automotive 2 4 11 0 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of $27.74, suggesting a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

This table compares Geely Automobile and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.57 $781.69 million N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 8.47 -$6.75 billion ($7.09) -2.15

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

