Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Grows By 39.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.
About AGNC Investment
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCN)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.