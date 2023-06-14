Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Grows By 39.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

