Financial Comparison: iPower (NYSE:IPW) vs. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Fastenal 15.59% 34.83% 24.25%

Risk and Volatility

iPower has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastenal has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fastenal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iPower and Fastenal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.37 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.14 Fastenal $7.14 billion 4.49 $1.09 billion $1.95 28.78

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iPower and Fastenal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastenal 1 4 2 0 2.14

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Fastenal has a consensus price target of $53.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Fastenal.

Summary

Fastenal beats iPower on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co. engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

