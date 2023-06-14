Critical Comparison: AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGM Group and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $36.71 million 1.25 $3.55 million N/A N/A MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.26 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroAlgo.

3.2% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92%

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

