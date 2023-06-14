Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.