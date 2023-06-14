AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AgileThought Trading Up 39.4 %

NASDAQ:AGILW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.