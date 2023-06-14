AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Trading Up 15.4 %

AlTi Global stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. AlTi Global has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlTi Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AlTi Global

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.