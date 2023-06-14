AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
AlTi Global Trading Up 15.4 %
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlTi Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AlTi Global
