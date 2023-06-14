Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 42.4%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.5273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

