Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.03. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 5,887,476 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
