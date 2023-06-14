Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 422,182 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.