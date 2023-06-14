Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.00. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 632,498 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,245,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

