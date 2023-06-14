Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down to $43.43

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $42.28. Methanex shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 236,727 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Methanex Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 3,855.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

