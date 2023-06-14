Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):

6/6/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was given a new C$134.43 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$141.00 to C$130.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$139.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$152.00 to C$142.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$149.00 to C$141.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$142.00 to C$136.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$149.00 to C$141.00.

5/26/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$124.00 to C$122.00.

5/18/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

5/18/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

5/16/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$142.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$147.00.

5/16/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00.

5/9/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$151.00.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$124.82 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.46. The company has a market cap of C$173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

