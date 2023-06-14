Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,074 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.