Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

