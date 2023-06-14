QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director David J. Pauldine bought 15,904 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,371 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.66 million. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

