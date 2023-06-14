Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 58,619 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,546,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,964,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

ALLY stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

