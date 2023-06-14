Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

