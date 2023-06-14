Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).
A number of research firms have weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Bellway Price Performance
Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,157 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.78, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,338.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,167.48.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Featured Stories
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.