Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,157 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.78, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,338.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,167.48.

Bellway Cuts Dividend

Bellway Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.