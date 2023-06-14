John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

