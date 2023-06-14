Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

Several brokerages have commented on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 6.5 %

Getty Images stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,945. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

