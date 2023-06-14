2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get 2U alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 2U by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,000.

2U Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.