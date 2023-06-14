2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 2U by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,000.

2U Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.