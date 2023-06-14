Critical Survey: Senti Biosciences (SNTI) and The Competition

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 273 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Senti Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,130.97% -143.98% -42.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors $568.58 million $51.51 million -2.50

Senti Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senti Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1020 3788 10520 148 2.63

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 336.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.50%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Senti Biosciences competitors beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

