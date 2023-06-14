Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MRO opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

