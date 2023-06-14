The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

