Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Harpoon Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 473.13% and a negative net margin of 169.83%. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

