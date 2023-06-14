Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 473.13% and a negative net margin of 169.83%. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

