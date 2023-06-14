Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.89.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

