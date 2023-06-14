Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.89.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

