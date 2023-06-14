Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.08. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

