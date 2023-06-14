loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,921.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $673.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

