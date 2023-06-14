Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director Douglas S. Howard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $21,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.