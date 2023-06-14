loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,555.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.
- On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.
- On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.
- On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.
- On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.
- On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.
- On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.
- On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.
loanDepot Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
