Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 2,905 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,717.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,801 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $13,219.34.

SEAT stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

