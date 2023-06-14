High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider David Croll Acquires 321,731 Shares of Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Rating) insider David Croll purchased 321,731 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,773.29 ($16,738.71).

David Croll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Peak Royalties alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, David Croll acquired 106,191 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,176.71 ($5,524.80).

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Croll bought 652,595 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$48,944.63 ($33,070.69).

High Peak Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About High Peak Royalties

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets. It has royalties over 20 oil and gas permits in Australia and over 2,000 wells in the United States. High Peak Royalties Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Peak Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Peak Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.