Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 677 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

