AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Richard Deutsch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Richard Deutsch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$25.51 ($17.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,510.00 ($17,236.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

