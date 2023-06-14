Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Jill Hazelbaker Sells 644 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 79,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.