Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Lisa A. Pollina Sells 1,043 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of ERII opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.89 and a beta of 1.20.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.
