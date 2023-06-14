AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen Sells 5,045 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,447.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AlloVir Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.71.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
