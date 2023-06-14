AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen Sells 5,045 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,447.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

