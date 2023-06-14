Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Ross Warner Sells 1,152,752 Shares

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Ross Warner sold 1,152,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$28,818.80 ($19,472.16).
Ross Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Ross Warner sold 1,550,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$41,850.00 ($28,277.03).
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Ross Warner sold 624,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$16,848.00 ($11,383.78).
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Ross Warner sold 710,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$20,590.00 ($13,912.16).
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Ross Warner purchased 418,661 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,978.49 ($8,769.25).
Blue Star Helium Stock Performance
About Blue Star Helium
Further Reading
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.