Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Sarah Adam-Gedge Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Sarah Adam-Gedge acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,594.59).

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30.

Get Codan alerts:

About Codan

(Get Rating)

See Also

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.