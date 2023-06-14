Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.