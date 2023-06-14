Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

