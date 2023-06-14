Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Chester J. Culver Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.36. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

